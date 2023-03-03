Newcastle United will sign Bruno Guimaraes to a new contract and in turn hike up his price-tag, amid fresh links to Real Madrid.

That is the plan inside a club that are fully focused on their vision of becoming one of Europe’s leading clubs.

Reports in Spain have suggested the La Liga giants will turn to the Toon star as an alternative option to Jude Bellingham - yet it is believed any deal for him will be close to impossible at this stage of Newcastle's team build.

Sources are suggesting to GiveMeSport that no active Madrid pursuit of the player is underway at this stage but Newcastle know of their past interest and will be well prepared to knock back any offers that come their way.

How important is Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle?

Under the new ownership they have already reached a domestic cup final and are in the conversation for a Champions League position. That is something they intend to build on - with Guimaraes as a key asset.

He cost £40million from Lyon in January 2022 and the 25-year-old midfielder has worked his way into the hearts of fans. Guimaraes makes them tick and has weighed in with eight goals along the way.

Links with Real Madrid are not entirely new but in a bid to put off suitors Newcastle are ready to value him at more than £85million. That would put him in the ballpark with some of the biggest transfer fees of recent times - including the likes of Jadon Sancho, Darwin Nunez and Mykhaylo Mudryk - yet even at that level some sources insist the club would still not be open to business.

Is Bruno Guimaraes really happy at Newcastle?

Unless the player pushes for a transfer, it is seen as extremely unlikely he will move. And the signs are the Guimaraes is more than happy with life at Newcastle, so even if any valuation is met there is a belief the player would not want to move right now anyway.

Guimaraes has been a catalyst for Newcastle’s rise and the club are currently fifth in the table ahead of a trip to Premier League champions Manchester City in Saturday’s early kick-off.

His current contract runs to summer 2026 and Newcastle are now planning to look at his situation in terms of offering a rise on his terms and an extension to the contract agreement, following his impressive impact.

Guimaraes is currently earning at a level around £120,000-a-week yet a new deal would likely propel him towards the £200,000-a-week mark.

There is confidence on Tyneside that negotiations will lead to a quick agreement and allow them to then focus on the next stage of their build in the summer.

Newcastle are eyeing five signings in the next window with eyes on Leicester City’s James Maddison as a prime target.