Newcastle United have entered the race for Ipswich star Liam Delap and want to beat Man Utd to his signature, according to TBR Football.

The Magpies are expected to be in the transfer market for a new striker with veteran forward Callum Wilson set to depart, while there are big question marks over the future of Alexander Isak amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

That has seen the club begin to look at options ahead of the window and former Man City academy star Delap has emerged as a top target for the Toon.

Newcastle Eyeing Delap Swoop

Player is open to the move

Delap has netted 10 Premier League goals this season for an Ipswich side that has won just three games all season and are on the brink of relegation back to the Championship.

His individual performances have seen him dubbed 'exceptional', and a host of the Premier League's top clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea are keen to take advantage of that by signing him for a cut-price fee of around £40m.

Delap is keen to play regularly and believes he can make an impact at any club in the top-flight, and is open to a move to any Premier League club as a result. That has given Newcastle encouragement that they could seal a deal for the 22-year-old, and they are likely to make their move this summer.

Liam Delap's Ipswich Town Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goals 10 Assists 2 Expected goals 8.2 Minutes played 2,173

Club sources have revealed that they have done a lot of work on signing Delap already and they are ready to compete with everyone else to get a deal over the line.

Newcastle are also adamant that they will not lose Alexander Isak this summer despite big interest, but being able to rotate the two with European football guaranteed next season means Eddie Howe would love to add him to the squad. But they are well aware it will not be an easy deal to do considering the competition.

The Magpies are also keen on bringing in a right-winger and central defender this summer to bolster their squad, with Bryan Mbeumo and Jarrell Quansah seen as targets.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 29/03/2025.