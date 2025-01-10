Newcastle United are showing interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen and could hijack Aston Villa’s pursuit of the Dutch player, according to Bild.

The Magpies have reportedly earmarked the Dutchman as an alternative option to bolster Eddie Howe’s frontline this month if they cannot secure their first-choice target.

Malen is thought to be a concrete target for Aston Villa, who are understood to be in advanced negotiations for his Premier League arrival but have yet to agree a fee with Dortmund.

The Bundesliga giants are reportedly seeking to recoup the €30m (£25m) they paid PSV for Malen in the summer of 2021, a figure Villa have yet to match.

Newcastle Eyeing Dortmund’s Donyell Malen

Aston Villa still leading the race

According to Bild, Newcastle are not yet going 'all-in' on Malen as they currently have another target to boost Howe’s attacking options.

However, if their preferred deal falls through, Malen is seen as an 'ideal' second option, despite Villa being in advanced negotiations for his signing.

The Bild report claims the Villans have already agreed personal terms with Malen, meaning Newcastle may need to act quickly if they are to hijack the January move.

Malen has struggled for regular minutes at Dortmund this season, starting just six Bundesliga games and scoring three goals.

The 'extremely fast' Dutch international appears to have fallen down the pecking order under manager Nuri Sahin after a strong 2023/24 season, where he recorded 20 goal involvements in 38 appearances and helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final.

Newcastle are understood to be actively seeking a new right-sided winger to replace Miguel Almiron, who is reportedly a target for Charlotte FC in January.

The Magpies were linked with Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, but a move this month is seen as 'very expensive and complicated'.

Donyell Malen's Dortmund Stats (2024/25) Games 20 Goals 5 Assists 1 Minutes per goal 189 Minutes played 945

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-01-25.