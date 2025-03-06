Newcastle United have registered their interest in signing Bournemouth sensation Dean Huijsen this summer to bolster their defensive options, according to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail.

The Magpies looked to strengthen at centre-back last summer with a mega-money move for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi but saw a number of bids rejected, before opting to stick with what they have in the January window too.

But with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn beginning to age, Sven Botman continuing to suffer with injuries and Jamaal Lascelles yet to return from a serious knee problem, manager Eddie Howe has now identified 19-year-old Huijsen as a target for next season due to his £50m release clause.

Newcastle Eyeing Huijsen

Facing major competition for his signature

Huijsen has emerged as one of the top young defensive prospects in world football with his performances for the Cherries this season, and that has attracted the interest of several top clubs.

Newcastle are in the race for his signature, while Liverpool, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also said to be keeping a close eye on his situation ahead of the summer window.

But Newcastle would be able to offer more regular game time considering their current defensive options, and that could be huge for convincing him to pick a move to St James' Park over some of the competition.

Dean Huijsen's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 2 Pass accuracy % 83.4 Tackles per 90 1.49 Clearances per 90 6.24 Minutes played 1,514

One of the people who has been most impressed by Huijsen this season is Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, who described him as "outstanding" on The Rest is Football podcast. Considering the price of several defenders on the market currently, the £50m release clause is seen as incredible value for a player of his quality and would be seen as a real coup if the Magpies could get it over the line.

Howe is expected to be backed with funds this summer to bolster the squad after relatively quiet windows recently due to PSR concerns, but Newcastle now believe they will be able to splash the cash and a new central defender is seen as a priority alongside keeping key stars such as Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon.

