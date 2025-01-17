Newcastle United could go toe-to-toe with some of Europe's biggest sides in the race for Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande in the coming weeks, according to reports - with a January bid likely to propel them to the front of the queue in a fastest-first scenario.

Newcastle have bolstered their ranks in almost every area of the pitch since their Saudi takeover back in 2022, with full-backs, strikers and wingers all being upgraded - whilst their midfield has seen global stars Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali come to the fore. However, centre-back is one position that they have failed to strengthen in recent seasons, with only Sven Botman being a major signing - and an ageing defence could prompt them to move for Diomande, who is on the shortlist of various clubs in Europe.

Report: Newcastle Have Diomande 'On Shortlist'

The Ivorian has impressed massively for Sporting

The report from A Bola in Portugal states that Newcastle are in the race to sign Diomande, with the club looking for a long-term partner for Botman at the heart of their defence.

Ousmane Diomande's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 =4th Clearances Per Game 1.6 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.1 =8th Interceptions Per Game 1.2 1st Match rating 6.84 10th

Diomande has been scouted by various clubs after being labelled as an 'absolute freak', and it could be a case of who blinks first when it comes to bidding for the Ivorian international. Bayern Munich have been linked, and would prefer to conduct a concrete approach at the end of the season, but they are aware that Newcastle hold interest alongside fellow Premier League sides Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United - and the financial power of the English top-flight means that any team moving in January would change the landscape of a move.

Diomande, who signed for Sporting in 2023, has a contract running until 2027, with a reported release clause in the region of around £70million. However, a deal could be done for cheaper according to the report, with a fee in the region of £43million to £50million not being ruled out by A Bola - though Sporting will look to keep the centre-back in their ranks until at least the end of the season as they aim to bring home the Primeira Liga title for the second year running despite Ruben Amorim's departure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ousmane Diomande has one goal in eight games for his national team.

With Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar all out of contract by the end of the season if deals can't be agreed, it will leave the Magpies with a burning desire to bring in a centre-back - and Diomande would be the perfect tonic for their young defence, with Botman, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento all shining for the Magpies this season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-01-25.

