Newcastle are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Marseille ace Luis Henrique, but could face competition from rival Premier League clubs, TBR Football has revealed.

The Magpies recently lost long-time squad player Miguel Almiron, who headed to MLS outfit Atlanta United in the winter transfer window. They were unable to secure a replacement, meaning they are currently one man short in the winger's department.

Currently 5th in the Premier League table, this particular departure has fortunately not damaged Newcastle's European prospects this season, though the space in the squad still poses an opportunity for the club's hierarchy to bring in a new face this summer.

Newcastle Targeting Move for Marseille Winger Henrique

Nottingham Forest and Everton are among the clubs also interested

As per the report from TBR Football, Marseille wide man Henrique could be on the move this summer and a number of Premier League clubs have registered their interest. Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have both identified his services as potentially beneficial to their aims of maintaining a place in the upper echelons of the table through to next season.

Meanwhile Everton, now armed with financial muscle following the Friedkin Group's takeover, are looking to make a statement signing alongside their switch to Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

Luis Henrique's 2024/25 Ligue 1 statistics Appearances 23 Goals 7 Assists 4 Shots per 90 0.99 Key Passes per 90 1.67 Crosses per 90 3.25 Successful Take-Ons per 90 1.82

Dubbed "one of Brazil's brightest forwards", Henrique's performances have seen him likened to French icon Franck Ribery. This term, he has made 25 appearances in all competitions, and has tallied a total of nine goals and six assists in what has been his most productive season yet.

The versatile forward, described as an "absolute sensation", could play a number of roles for Eddie Howe, both as a wide player on either flank, or as a central-attacking player in midfield or up front.

Henrique put pen to paper on a new deal in 2024 which will expire in 2028, meaning Marseille are in no rush to sell. Newcastle may be asked to cough up a significant fee if they are to lure the Brazilian away from the Orange Velodrome.

