Newcastle United may wish to add to their ranks in the summer months by signing a new winger in the summer - with reports stating that Eddie Howe could return to old club Bournemouth in a bid to land Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier, with the former being a key target for the Magpies.

The Magpies have one of the meanest defences in the Premier League this season, but they have struggled for goals - and that could see them opt for reinforcements. Semenyo has been in fine form for the past season-and-a-half, and Newcastle could look to sign him - alongside old academy star Tavernier.

Report: Newcastle Interested in Two Bournemouth Wingers

The Magpies have their sights set on strengthening their attack

The report by TBR Football states that Newcastle admire Semenyo, and want the player to come into their ranks in the coming transfer windows - alongside Tavernier, with both players having impressed on the south coast.

Bournemouth sit 13th in the Premier League, having won home games against Arsenal and Manchester City already this season, though Semenyo is also liked by Tottenham Hotspur in what could be a battle to bring the former Bristol City man to Tyneside.

Antoine Semenyo's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.2 3rd Shots Per Game 4.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.2 1st Match rating 7.19 1st

Semenyo has four goals and one assist this season, with Tavernier having one goal and two assists - and Bournemouth sit six points clear of the drop zone as a result, steering well clear of Championship football.

Bournemouth sources have told TBR Football that they have no intention of any key men leaving in January, with the Cherries also believing that they could even qualify for European football this season - and that has left Newcastle doubtful about a move in January.

The Magpies, heeded by boss Howe who is a Bournemouth legend in his own right, also hold an interest in bringing Tavernier back to Tyneside after releasing him as a 13-year-old - but Semenyo's talents this season and last could propel him to the front of the queue.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antoine Semenyo has 13 goals from 55 games in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian international's direct approach could be the perfect remedy for Newcastle's right-wing, where they have been meddling with Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy for the past few seasons - and with two quality left-wingers in Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes, that needs to be matched on the right - with the 'absolute star' being 'worth a fortune', according to Jamie Redknapp.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-11-24.