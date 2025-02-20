Newcastle United are showing interest in Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo ahead of the summer transfer window, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed.

The Magpies are reportedly admirers of the 25-year-old, who has been a standout under Andoni Iraola this season, helping Bournemouth push for European football for the first time in their history.

Semenyo was linked with a move to St James’ Park in December, with reports claiming the Ghana international was ‘definitely on the list of targets’ for 2025.

Newcastle are expected to target a new right-winger after the season, having failed to replace Miguel Almiron after his return to Atlanta United in January.

Newcastle Eyeing Antoine Semenyo

Ahead of the summer transfer window

According to Crook, multiple Bournemouth players are being closely monitored by Premier League clubs, with defenders Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen also attracting significant interest.

In Semenyo’s case, he still has more than four years left on his contract, meaning Bournemouth are in a strong negotiating position if any interested clubs come calling.

The 25-year-old, praised as 'absolute star' by Jamie Redknapp, has enjoyed a breakthrough season on the Dorset coast, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Semenyo is Bournemouth’s joint-second top goal contributor in the Premier League with 11, trailing only Justin Kluivert (16).

Semenyo has spent his entire career in England, including a six-month loan at Newcastle’s rivals Sunderland in League One, before establishing himself as a regular starter at Bristol City.

Bournemouth could look to make a significant profit on the Ghana international after signing him for just £10m in 2023.

Newcastle are believed to have multiple right-wing alternatives, including Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, who is reportedly available for £50m.

Antoine Semenyo's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 7 Assists 4 Expected goals 7.7 Goal-creating actions 10 Minutes played 2,106

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-02-25.