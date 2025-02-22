Newcastle United are continuing to monitor AS Monaco attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche, with the Magpies sending scouts over to watch the 22-year-old in action.

According to TBR Football, the Magpies had scouts in attendance to watch Akliouche's performance in Monaco’s 1-1 draw against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Frenchman has already featured 31 times in all competitions, and has produced five goals along with seven assists in this span. Akliouche announced himself on the world stage back in his UEFA Champions League debut against Barcelona earlier in the season where he scored the opening goal in Monaco's 2-1 win over the Spanish club.

Newcastle Scouting Monaco Star Maghnes Akliouche

Akliouche would provide great depth

The young star, described as 'box office', was already known to the northeast outfit before this season. Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell has known about Akliouche's talents for quite a few years due to his previous time in France. They were also credited with interest in the January transfer window but nothing came of it.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that he wouldn't rule out a move in the summer.

He certainly fits the bill of a Newcastle United player under Eddie Howe because of his athleticism and his flexibility in terms of where he can play across the pitch.

Naturally a number ten, the French youth international can play wide on the right where he can use his explosiveness and trickery to cut inside on his stronger left-foot.

Stats Output Percentile Ranking Appearances 31 N/A Goals 5 N/A Assists 7 N/A Shot-Creating Actions Per 90 4.58 75th Percentile Expected Assists Per 90 0.25 76th Percentile

Percentile Ranking = Compared to positional peers across Europes big league's and European competition in the last 365 days.

With the Magpies waving goodbye to Miguel Almiron in the window just gone, there aren't that many options for the right side of the front three for Howe.

The standout player on that side is Jacob Murphy, but outside of him you're looking at players such as young striker Will Osula, Harvey Barnes, who is a left-winger, and Joe Willock to cover that position, but all of those would be deemed square pegs in round holes.

Of course, the Magpies will be looking for their next potential star to sign in attack this summer, and considering how well the signings of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak have done, there is great optimism to see where the next breakout player will come from.

Given that Akliouche grew up in the Torcy academy - which has produced the likes of Paul Pogba and Jeff-Reine Adelaide - this would be a promising signing.

