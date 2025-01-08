Newcastle United have earmarked Wolfsburg goalkeeper Kamil Grabara as an alternative to Burnley’s James Trafford in their search for a new shot-stopper, CaughtOffside has revealed.

The Magpies are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper following Martin Dubravka’s departure to the Saudi Pro League and have reportedly shortlisted Grabara among their options.

While Trafford remains the primary target for Eddie Howe, a deal in January could be complicated as Burnley are not willing to part ways with their first-choice goalkeeper in the midst of their promotion fight in the Championship.

Therefore, Grabara has been noted as an alternative to join and provide competition for Nick Pope, who has now missed five consecutive Premier League games due to a knee injury.

Newcastle Eye Kamil Grabara from Wolfsburg

As a replacement for Martin Dubravka

According to CaughtOffside, Grabara’s displays in the Bundesliga have impressed Newcastle’s recruitment team, with performances against Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin particularly standing out.

There is also an appreciation that the 26-year-old, hailed as 'Wolfsburg's best player', has experience in England, where he played in Liverpool’s academy and for Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Grabara, who joined Wolfsburg from Copenhagen in July, has been a first-choice option in goal for the German club this season, starting in all 15 Bundesliga games and keeping three clean sheets.

Wolfsburg are likely to be in a strong negotiating position if Newcastle came calling for the Polish international any time soon, considering Grabara joined just seven months ago.

Newcastle have yet to make any signings in the January transfer window but are thought to be admirers of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, although his move in early 2025 is considered ‘very expensive and complicated’.

After beating Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, Howe’s men will face League Two side Bromley in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Kamil Grabara's Wolfsburg Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 15 Goals conceded 28 Clean sheets 3 Minutes played 1,350

