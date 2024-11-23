Newcastle United are eyeing a potential January move for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko as they look to bolster their attack, according to TBR Football.

The Magpies have been desperate to add to the forward options in recent transfer windows as they look to build a squad capable of competing regularly for Champions League football.

The right-wing has been identified as a position that needs strengthening to compliment Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak in the forward line, and Belgium international Bakayoko has now emerged as a top target for Eddie Howe's side as they look to push on in the second half of the season.

Newcastle Want to Sign Bakayoko

Belgium international is wanted across Europe

GMS sources have been informed that Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo is one of the club's top targets for January, but the Bees are likely to be reluctant to lose another star forward in mid-season after Ivan Toney moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

That has seen Newcastle eye alternative options and Bakayoko, who has been described as an "elite talent", has emerged as someone the club believe they could seal a deal for in the January transfer window in what would be a 'very exciting' deal for the board to complete.

The Magpies are planning to sell Paraguayan Miguel Almiron in January, who has fallen out of favour with Howe, and the club hope to reinvest that cash into a deal to bring PSV's Bakayoko in as a direct replacement.

Johan Bakayoko Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Eredivisie 33 12 9 Champions League 8 1 1 Champions League Qualifiers 4 0 4 TOTO KNVB Beker 2 1 0 Johan Cruijff Schaal 1 0 0

Bakayoko has become a key member of the PSV squad since Cody Gakpo departed for Liverpool in January 2023.

The 21-year-old hit 12 goals in 33 appearances in 2023/24 as PSV lifted the Eredivisie title, and this season has continued his good form with five goals and one assist in 15 appearances for the side in the league and Champions League.

Newcastle manager Howe has used Jacob Murphy and Almiron on the wing for much of this season with Harvey Barnes and Gordon battling for a spot on he left, and Bakayoko would represent a major upgrade in the position.

While a fee hasn't been mentioned, it's unlikely to be cheap considering his importance to the Dutch side, and the sale of Almiron may prove vital in raising funds to get a deal over the line.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 23/11/2024.