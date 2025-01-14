Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose Goodison Park contract expires in six months, according to Chronicle Live.

The Magpies were linked with the 27-year-old last summer and were reportedly put off by Everton’s £37m asking price, but are now ready to reignite their interest with just months left on his deal.

Eddie Howe is reportedly a fan of Calvert-Lewin, and Newcastle could offer him ‘a big payday’ if he signs on a free transfer after the season.

However, the Magpies are likely to face competition from several European clubs, with Serie A duo Atalanta and Fiorentina also said to be interested.

Newcastle Eye Dominic Calvert-Lewin

On a free transfer move

According to Chronicle Live, Calvert-Lewin has yet to decide whether to run down his Everton contract or depart in January, amid reports suggesting the 27-year-old is a target for Premier League clubs this month.

If he holds out until the summer, the Magpies could reportedly reignite their interest, though they do not see the 'exceptional' Englishman as ‘a dream signing’ to bolster Howe’s frontline after the season.

Calvert-Lewin has struggled for consistency this season, scoring just two goals and providing one assist in 19 Premier League appearances.

He could be seen as a logical replacement for Callum Wilson, whose contract with Newcastle also expires in six months, with his future uncertain.

Newcastle have yet to make any signings in the January transfer window but are thought to be targeting a new wide forward to replace Miguel Almiron, who has reappeared on MLS side Charlotte FC's radar.

According to reports, the Magpies are looking at Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez, who is understood to have a release clause of €20m (£17m).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Everton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 19 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 4.7 Expected assisted goals 0.4 Minutes played 1,382

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-01-25.