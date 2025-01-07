Newcastle United are admirers of Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, but his transfer in January would be ‘very expensive and complicated’, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies have been continuously linked with the Cameroonian forward for the past few months, but his arrival in early 2025 seems unlikely at the moment.

Previous reports have insisted Brentford are reluctant to part ways with their star winger mid-season, and The Athletic's latest revelation seems to double down on these claims, suggesting Mbeumo’s arrival would be costly for Newcastle at this point in the season.

The Magpies were scrambling to offload players in the summer transfer window to avoid profit and sustainability issues and seem unlikely to splash out large sums on new arrivals in early 2025.

Mbeumo, who is reportedly being valued at £50m, could prove to be too costly for Eddie Howe’s side at this part of the season, despite their long-standing admiration.

The ‘exceptional’ 25-year-old has been in scintillating form this Premier League season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists, ranking joint third among the division’s top scorers, trailing only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mbeumo has scored 63 goals and provided 45 assists in 223 games for Brentford since joining from Troyes in 2019.

Impressive performances have skyrocketed the Cameroonian’s value this season – Brentford are now looking to make a huge profit on Mbeumo if any of the interested clubs step up their pursuit, having signed the 25-year-old for £5.4m in 2019.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will make any advances on signing a new right-sided winger in January, considering they have yet to offload Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguayan winger has struggled for regular minutes this season and has been linked with a return to MLS, with Charlotte FC reportedly showing interest.

According to GMS sources, Almiron would require big wages to return to MLS in January, where he enjoyed an impressive stint with Atlanta United before leaving on a then-league-record fee to St James’ Park.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-01-25.