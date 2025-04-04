Newcastle United are among a host of European clubs considering a summer move for Marseille forward Luis Henrique, according to French journalist Santi Aouna.

The Magpies, alongside Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, are believed to be keen on the Brazilian winger, whose representatives are already working behind the scenes to find him a new club.

Inter Milan reportedly want to close the deal quickly and in time for the Club World Cup, with a meeting planned between the two parties to try and reach a contract agreement.

Bayer have also held talks with Henrique’s agents, meaning Newcastle may need to step up their efforts soon if they wish to enter the race for the 23-year-old.

Newcastle Keen on Luis Henrique

Marseille could demand more than €30m

According to Aouna, Marseille could demand in excess of €30m (£25m) for Henrique this summer amid growing interest from top clubs in Europe.

The Ligue 1 side will be in a strong negotiating position as Henrique still has over three years left on his contract, which runs until June 2028.

The 23-year-old, praised as ‘explosive’ and compared to France legend Franck Ribery, joined Marseille from Brazilian side Tres Passos in 2020 and has enjoyed a 'sensational' campaign in 2024/25, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 29 appearances so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Henrique (12) is Marseille’s second-highest goal contributor in Ligue 1, trailing only Mason Greenwood (18).

Newcastle are believed to be targeting reinforcements on the wing this summer as they look to replace Miguel Almiron, who returned to Atlanta United in January.

The Magpies have several options on their shortlist, including Chelsea ace Noni Madueke.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Eddie Howe’s side are expected to be among the front-runners to sign the England international after the season, alongside Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Luis Henrique's Marseille Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 27 Goals 7 Assists 5 Expected goals 2.9 Minutes played 2,140

