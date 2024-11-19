Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Sporting Lisbon winger Geovany Quenda, who is also a transfer target for Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea, according to CaughtOffside.

The Magpies are reportedly eager to strengthen their squad with one of Europe’s most exciting young wingers but face stiff competition from top clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, and Juventus, who are also said to admire Quenda.

A deal for the 'explosive' 17-year-old, who has a €100m (£84m) release clause, could require a club-record fee for Newcastle, who have struggled to make big moves in the summer transfer market due to profit and sustainability concerns.

At the moment, nothing is reportedly advanced on the deal to sign Quenda, but Newcastle are said to be signalling clear intent to step up their interest in the Portuguese wonderkid soon.

The Magpies could go into the market for a new winger in 2025, amid reports that Miguel Almiron is likely to depart in the January transfer window.

While Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo has been mentioned as their ‘top target’, it remains to be seen how much the Magpies can spend on reinforcements for the wing, given their fairly quiet Premier League off-season amid PSR issues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Quenda has made 18 appearances across all competitions for Sporting this season, scoring two and assisting two goals in 1,230 minutes of action.

It is also being suggested that Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Manchester United could hand the Red Devils an advantage in the race for the 17-year-old, known for his 'frightening pace'.

While the Portuguese tactician has remained adamant he will not raid Sporting for any new signings in the January market, a possibility still exists for him to do business with his old club after the season.

Quenda, who was given his first-team debut by Amorim on 3 August, became the youngest player to score for the club on the same day, netting Sporting’s third in their 4-3 loss to rivals Porto in the Portuguese Supercup.

Geovany Quenda's Sporting Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 11 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 1.1 Expected assisted goals 0.0 Minutes played 756

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-11-24.