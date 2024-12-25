Newcastle United are still keen on a potential January move for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo in the winter window, according to former Premier League scout Mick Brown - though whether they make a move for the former Bristol City star remains to be seen.

Semenyo joined Bournemouth back in January 2023, and although he suffered a slow start to life in the Premier League, eight goals last season saw the Cherries fly to a 12th-placed finish in their first full campaign under Andoni Iraola. He's on track to reach double figures this season having already scored five in the league, and that has seen Newcastle register their interest - with the Magpies keen on a right-winger to compliment Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak across the front three.

Report: Newcastle United 'Remain Interested' in Antoine Semenyo

The Bournemouth winger has been in fine form for well over a year

The report from Football Insider states that Newcastle remain interested in a January move to sign Semenyo in the January transfer window - and after his goal against Manchester United on Sunday, that interest in his services has only grown.

Antoine Semenyo's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 =5th Goals 5 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.3 4th Shots Per Game 4.2 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.3 1st Match rating 7.27 1st

It's five in the league already for Semenyo as we head into Christmas, and with an assist to boot, it's no surprise that Jamie Redknapp believes he 'has everything', with Bournemouth sitting in fifth place in the Premier League as a result of his talents. Newcastle are undecided about whether to make a move for the winger in January, but Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his options on the right flank in January, even if he doesn't think Semenyo is the right option to sign.

Brown: Semenyo 'Definitely' on List of Newcastle Targets

The Ghana international has shot to prominence at Bournemouth

And Brown has furthered that by stating that Semenyo is 'definitely' on Newcastle's list of targets - though he stated that a move in January might not be on the cards as the Magpies weigh up whether he'd be the right move at this moment in time. Brown told Football Insider:

“He’s definitely on their list of targets. Semenyo has surprised me with how well he’s done so far this season for Bournemouth. Newcastle are one of the teams who have been watching him with a potential move in mind. “But from what I’ve heard, I think it’s unlikely they’ll make a move in January because they’re still weighing up whether he would be the right fit for them. I think he’s found his place at Bournemouth with his role in the team, while there are no massive stars and no great pressure on the players. That’s an environment which suits him down to the ground, and he suits them too. “So then you’ve got to be careful that you don’t get too big for your boots and make the move when you’re not ready, because playing for Newcastle comes with higher expectations. If I was advising him, I’d say he should stay at Bournemouth to continue to develop as a player.“

Newcastle have had to work with Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy on the right-flank for a few years now, and whilst Murphy is good in spells on Tyneside, Almiron's time appears to be over in Newcastle - which means that a new star must be weighed up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Semenyo has 25 caps for Ghana, scoring two goals for the Black Stars.

Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford and Johan Bakayoko have both been touted as potential options, and it may be that Magpies chiefs believe they are better fits for the club - though Semenyo is certainly on their list of transfer targets.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-12-24.