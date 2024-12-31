Newcastle United are among a host of Premier League clubs closely monitoring Celtic winger Nicholas Kuhn ahead of the January transfer window, TBR Football has revealed.

The Magpies, alongside Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace, have been named as potential suitors for the German winger, who is enjoying a superb season at Parkhead.

The 24-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Scottish Premiership leaders this term and is Celtic’s top goal contributor in 2024/25.

While the Hoops hope to fend off interest from Newcastle and other Premier League clubs in January, they may have no choice but to consider a sale if a considerable offer arrives.

Per the report, Celtic could now be looking to nearly treble their investment after spending just £3m on Kuhn’s arrival from Rapid Vienna almost a year ago and tying him to a contract until June 2029.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kuhn has scored 17 goals and registered 14 assists in all competitions since joining Celtic in January 2024.

An 'incredible dribbler', Kuhn can operate in several roles across the frontline but has exclusively played on the right-hand side for Celtic this season.

The 24-year-old’s addition could be useful for Eddie Howe in January, as Newcastle are reportedly looking for a new right-sided winger to replace Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguayan has struggled for regular minutes this season and is heavily linked with a move away, with reports claiming MLS side Charlotte FC are revisiting their interest after a failed summer pursuit.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Newcastle may also target a new goalkeeper in 2025, as veteran shot-stopper Martin Dubravka is reportedly being pursued by Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab for January.

Newcastle sit fifth in the Premier League after their 2-0 win at Manchester United on Monday and will face Tottenham Hotspur at home in their first test of 2025.

Related Newcastle Want £44m Forward who 'Walks Into Every Premier League XI' Newcastle United are desperate to add an attacking player to their right wing ranks and Matheus Cunha could be the one to join

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-12-24.