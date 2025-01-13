Newcastle United are among three Premier League clubs eyeing a January move for Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez, according to Spanish outlet AS.

The Magpies, alongside Chelsea and Manchester City, are reportedly showing interest in the 22-year-old forward, who is understood to have a release clause of €20m (£17m).

While Deportivo are said to be convinced Yeremay will stay put in the January transfer window, the La Liga side are aware of his growing list of suitors and would require his release clause to be paid in full for his departure.

Yeremay reportedly has admirers across Europe, with AC Milan also interested in the 22-year-old attacker, alongside Newcastle, Chelsea and Man City.

Newcastle Eyeing Move for Yeremay

Among Premier League clubs interested

Yeremay has been impressive in La Liga 2 despite Deportivo’s poor season, with the Spanish side sitting 17th in the league after 21 games.

The 'mind-blowing' 22-year-old winger, who 'beats his man for fun', has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 18 appearances this term and has been a bright spark in another difficult year for Deportivo.

Yeremay joined Deportivo’s youth ranks in 2017 from Real Madrid and broke into the first team five seasons later.

The Spanish U21 international has amassed 77 appearances for his boyhood club to date, scoring 16 goals and registering eight assists.

A versatile forward, Yeremay is able to play in a number of roles across the frontline, but has mostly been utilised on the left during his time at Deportivo.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will advance on their reported interest in the 22-year-old any time soon, considering Eddie Howe’s side are unlikely to be busy this transfer window.

The Magpies have yet to register any transfer activity in January and are most likely going to target a new right-sided winger to replace Miguel Almiron, who is a target for MLS side Charlotte FC.

Yeremay's Deportivo Stats (2024/25 La Liga 2) Games 18 Goals 8 Assists 3 Minutes played 1,428

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-01-25.