Newcastle United are among a host of Premier League clubs keen on PAOK striker Stefanos Tzimas, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Magpies, alongside Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton, are reportedly monitoring the 19-year-old, who is currently playing on loan at 2. Bundesliga side Nurnberg.

According to Plettenberg, the Premier League quartet have yet to earmark Tzimas as a target for the January transfer window, considering he joined Nurnberg on loan in the summer.

The German club are planning to activate the €18m (£15m) buy option to make Tzimas’ move permanent in the summer but intend to sell him immediately.

According to Plettenberg, Tzimas is regarded as one of the brightest forward talents in Greece, and multiple Premier League clubs are now keeping tabs on him in early 2025.

Tzimas has been impressive for Nurnberg this season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 14 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga.

The 'monster in the making' 19-year-old was linked with a Premier League move back in November, with reports then suggesting West Ham were also considering him as a signing for the future.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will step up their interest in the Greece U21 international soon, given their priorities may lie elsewhere in the January transfer window.

The Magpies are reportedly targeting a new wide forward to replace Miguel Almiron, who is considered available for departure this month and remains a target for MLS side Charlotte FC.

A new goalkeeper may also be on the agenda for Eddie Howe, as Martin Dubravka is nearing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab after two years at St James’ Park.

Stefanos Tzimas' Nurnberg Stats (2024/25 2. Bundesliga) Games 14 Goals 8 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 116 Minutes played 930

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-01-25.