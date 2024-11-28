Newcastle United have sent scouts to watch Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush in Bundesliga action in recent weeks, following in the footsteps of many of their Premier League rivals, according to Chronicle Live.

The Magpies have reportedly sent representatives to closely monitor the Egyptian sensation, who has taken the German top flight by storm this season with 14 goals and 10 assists in all competitions so far.

Scouts from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City have already checked out Marmoush this term, with multiple clubs around Europe also taking note of his meteoric rise.

According to Chronicle Live, Frankfurt have no desire to sell the 'unstoppable' 25-year-old in the January transfer window, and the player himself has no intention of moving in early 2025.

However, there could be a push to get the deal done in the summer, and interested clubs would have to fork out around £50m to secure the Egyptian’s arrival.

Newcastle are said to be unlikely to pay that kind of money to bolster their attack unless a major departure occurs, with other areas now seen as a priority.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marmoush is the Bundesliga’s second-top scorer this term, managing 11 goals in 11 appearances.

Arsenal, who have shown real interest in Newcastle star Alexander Isak, are seen as one of the leading contenders to capture Marmoush if he leaves Frankfurt in the summer, which would, in turn, end their interest in the Sweden international.

Marmoush has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, with Liverpool also emerging as one of his possible destinations next year.

The 25-year-old, labelled 'one of the best strikers in Europe' this season, is reportedly being seen as a successor to his ‘idol’ Mohamed Salah and could replace the Egyptian, given Salah’s expiring Anfield deal, which runs out in June 2026.

A versatile right-footed forward, Marmoush can be utilised in a number of positions across the frontline, although he mostly plays as a central striker for Frankfurt this season.

Omar Marmoush's Eintracht Frankfurt Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 11 Goals 11 Assists 7 Expected goals 5.7 Expected assisted goals 5.0 Minutes played 913

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-11-24.