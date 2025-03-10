Newcastle United are monitoring Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap ahead of the summer transfer window, according to ChronicleLive.

The Magpies are reportedly considering the 21-year-old among other options, including Lille's Jonathan David and Porto’s Samu Aghehowa.

Eddie Howe remains keen on bolstering Newcastle’s frontline this summer, with both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson’s futures now unclear.

The Sweden international has recently emerged as a surprise target for Premier League leaders Liverpool, while Wilson’s contract is expiring at the end of the season.

Newcastle Monitoring Liam Delap

Eddie Howe keen on striker signing

According to ChronicleLive, a free transfer for David remains a favoured option for Newcastle, but Delap’s name could also come into play if Ipswich are relegated back to the Championship.

The Tractor Boys have endured a disappointing Premier League return and are six points off safety with 10 games to go, despite Delap’s impressive campaign.

The 21-year-old, rated at £40m, has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 27 league appearances under Kieran McKenna, contributing to almost half of Ipswich’s 26 goals.

Delap, praised as 'one of the best strikers in the Premier League', joined McKenna’s side last summer but is expected to leave if Ipswich are relegated, with a host of clubs now monitoring him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ipswich are winless in their last nine Premier League games.

Newcastle are anticipating a busy summer after overcoming PSR issues and are thought to be targeting reinforcements at the back as well.

The Magpies have not brought in a replacement after Lloyd Kelly joined Juventus in January and have Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles on expiring contracts.

According to reports, the Magpies could target Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, who has been identified as a potential alternative to Marc Guehi and is reportedly available for £50m.

Liam Delap's Ipswich Town Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 27 Goals 10 Assists 2 Expected goals 8.1 Expected assisted goals 6.5 Minutes played 2,094

