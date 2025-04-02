Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Lille striker Jonathan David on a free transfer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Magpies are believed to be among four Premier League clubs monitoring the Canada international’s situation, alongside Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

David’s contract in France expires in less than three months, and he is not expected to renew amid growing interest from top European clubs.

Inter Milan are also pushing hard to sign the 25-year-old, having presented a proposal to his representatives over a month ago.

Newcastle Eyeing Jonathan David Move

Magpies join Premier League rivals in battle for the 25-year-old

According to Galetti, David has yet to decide on his next move and is carefully evaluating his options ahead of his contract expiry at Lille.

Newcastle are believed to be assessing a move for the 25-year-old after gathering information on his situation in France, with 'formal offers' from interested clubs anticipated in the coming weeks.

David, praised as ‘one of the best strikers in the world’, has been exceptional for Lille this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 10 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

He has netted seven of his goals in the Champions League and managed to score against the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David (14) ranks third among Ligue 1 top scorers this season, trailing only Ousmane Dembele (21) and Mason Greenwood (15).

Newcastle are expected to sign a new striker this summer amid Callum Wilson’s uncertain future, with the Englishman’s contract set to expire in less than three months.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the former Bournemouth striker is likely to leave in the summer transfer window, and the Magpies are already lining up potential replacements.

Jonathan David's Lille Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 25 Goals 14 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 142 Minutes played 1,992

