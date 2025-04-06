Newcastle are reportedly among a host of clubs interested in signing Brazilian starlet Rayan, who has been likened to icon Adriano, TBR Football has revealed.

The 18-year-old is currently plying his trade for Brazilian Serie A size Vasco da Gama, having climbed up to the first-team from the youth ranks. He has established himself as an important player in his side, having made 33 appearances in all competitions last term, followed by seven this season, with two goals in the process.

Rayan's performances have seen him land on the radar of numerous English clubs, and he could be on the move this summer.

Newcastle Interested in Brazilian Ace Rayan

The forward has been compared to Adriano

According to the report from TBR Football, Newcastle are in the race for Rayan's signature, and are set to compete with the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Reds and the Lilywhites have purportedly been tracking the forward's progress since age 16.

Described as "one of the biggest talents of his age category in South America" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, the Brazil youth international has been compared to former Inter Milan icon and Copa America winner Adriano.

Rayan's Career Statistics Year Club Appearances Goals 2023 Vasco da Gama 8 1 2024 Vasco da Gama 33 2 2025 Vasco da Gama 7 2

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rayan has earned nine caps for the Brazil U20 national team, and has registered two goals.

Having lost and not replaced Miguel Almiron in the January transfer window, there is space for a new wide man in Eddie Howe's squad. Rayan is primarily a right-sided winger, but is also capable of playing a more central attacking role and this could be precisely the kind of depth Newcastle require behind their first-team stars.

With almost 50 senior appearances for his first-team as a teenager, Rayan has already accumulated significant playing experience at a high level in his local country. He could be set to make a continental jump to England with a 2025 transfer looking "increasingly likely".

