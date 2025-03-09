Newcastle United hold an interest in striker Tammy Abraham and could try to tempt the striker into returning to England this summer, according to Caught Offside.

Now 27 years of age, Abraham has been playing in Italy since 2021, when he joined Roma from Chelsea after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge. Abraham enjoyed a strong start to life in the Italian capital, helping Roma win the first-ever Conference League and being a consistent source of goals.

Abraham tore his ACL towards the end of the 2022/23 season and since returning to full fitness, has struggled to recapture the form he displayed in his early days as a Roma player. The striker, who has not played for the England national side since 2022, has spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan with AC Milan, but is still yet to truly find his goalscoring stride.

Tammy Abraham's 24/25 Season So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Serie A 22 2 2 949' Champions League 9 2 1 296' Coppa Italia 2 3 1 149' Supercoppa Italiana 2 1 0 42'

With this, rumours of a potential return to English football for Abraham, who has been called "outstanding" by journalist Henry Winter, have started to swirl and Newcastle are one of the clubs best-positioned to make a push for the forward.

Newcastle Keen on Abraham

Magpies need attacking reinforcements

As per Caught Offside, Abraham is of interest to Newcastle United and the striker would be open to a Premier League return. Alexander Isak has captured headlines this season, with the Magpies attacker being regarded as one of the best in his position across world football. Beyond Isak, however, Newcastle’s striking options are few and far between.

William Osula joined them in the summer from Sheffield United, but the Danish youth international is a young player who still needs to develop. Callum Wilson is a veteran of the game now, but the former Bournemouth striker has long been unfortunate with injuries and only made his first Premier League start of the season in February.

Newcastle, who are hoping for a return to European football by the campaign’s end, are evidently in need of depth, with injuries having chipped away at their consistency. Though Abraham has recently recovered from a long-term injury, the striker has enjoyed a relatively fit career aside from that and could prove a shrewd addition for Eddie Howe’s side, were they able to get a deal over the line, particularly if Isak departs Newcastle in the coming summer.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 09/03/2025)