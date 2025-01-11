Newcastle are chasing a move for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, as Eddie Howe looks to improve his Champions League chasing squad, according to Football Insider.

The Magpies are currently fifth in the Premier League, just one point off the top four, having won five league games in a row.

The northeast club are looking to strengthen their defensive options and add some extra depth. With Sven Botman easing his way back into first-team football following a serious knee injury, Newcastle are looking to bring in a defender, after failing in their attempts to sign Marc Guehi in the summer.

Newcastle Eyeing Tomori

The former Chelsea defender has fallen out of favour in Italy

Newcastle are now interested in a deal for former five-time England international Tomori, who has lost his place at AC Milan.

The Chelsea academy graduate has made just nine league appearances this season, and hadn't started a game since the 6th of October before the recent change of manager. Milan have just changed their manager, with Sergio Conceicao taking over from Paulo Fonseca, which has led to a clean slate for everybody.

Fikayo Tomori Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 18 Tackles Per Game 0.8 Passing Accuracy 93.7 Interceptions 0.8

In Conceicao's first two games in charge, both in the Italian Super Cup, Tomori has been in the starting lineup. The former Derby loanee's return to the lineup makes a move away from the San Siro more unlikely, and could scupper Newcastle's plans to bring the defender back to England.

With an important second half of the season to come, Newcastle are hoping to be busy in the January transfer window.

Linked with forward Donyell Malen, the Magpies are making a serious effort to qualify for the Champions League once again, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Shabab.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 11/01/2025.