Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe could look to edge out competition from Crystal Palace for the signing of Botafogo winger Luiz Henrique, according to reports - with the Magpies aiming to bolster their attacking ranks with his signing after a telling 4-1 loss at home to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Crucially, for Newcastle, he could fit perfectly into the right-wing slot that they so desperately crave, having seen Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron largely fail to make the grade in recent years despite positive purple patches from the duo - but they will need to beat Palace and others in their offer.

Report: Newcastle and Crystal Palace Have 'Serious Interest' in Henrique

Luiz Henrique has been magnificent for Botafogo in recent months

The report from Corierre dello Sport (via SportWitness) claims that Henrique has been the subject of 'serious' interest from Fiorentina - however, La Viola are thought to be getting frustrated at Palace and Newcastle trying to 'muscle in' and snatch him from their hands.

Luiz Henrique's Brazilian Serie A statistics - Botafogo squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 1st Goals 7 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =7th Shots Per Game 1.7 5th Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.14 1st

Palace were the first team to try and land the Botafogo winger, and given that businessman John Textor has a share in both clubs, that could have been an easy deal to facilitate - but now Newcastle have registered their interest in a bid to trump the Eagles.

Nottingham Forest and Zenit St. Petersburg have also joined the party, and they could swoop into the situation - but Botafogo are thought to want €30million (£25.5million) for the 24-year-old star. They have put a 72-hour deadline on the situation, growing tired of clubs being interested - and with pressure on to sign him, that could prompt Palace and Newcastle into a move for his services.

The 24-year-old burst onto the scene at Fluminense after joining them as a nine-year-old, and got his big European move when he joined Real Betis in 2022. However, he failed to get going in Spain despite being just 19 when he moved, and last January, Textor brought him to Botafogo for a then-Brazilian Serie A record fee of around £14.5million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Henrique scored just four goals in 64 games for Real Betis.

Scoring the opener in their Copa Libertadores cup final win back in November, Henrique was named as the player of the tournament and the final - and with his six Brazil caps all coming this year, he's a star on the up.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-01-25.

