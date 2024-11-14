Newcastle United have been monitoring the progress of Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor this season, with a view to making a move for the player in the future, although the Magpies will face competition from Arsenal for his signature, according to CaughtOffside.

Taylor has impressed in the middle of the park for the Eredivisie side this campaign, scoring twice and registering two assists in seven starts so far. This form has prompted interest from a host of clubs, including the aforementioned two Premier League outfits, as well as Aston Villa and Napoli.

Tottenham were said to be considering a move for the Dutchman back in December 2023, but the Lillywhites ultimately never made a concerted effort to land him, with Newcastle and Arsenal now emerging as the most likely suitors. The Tynesiders are keen on succession planning for the potential departure of Bruno Guimaraes, and have identified Taylor, valued at €35million, as a possible replacement.

Newcastle Keeping Tabs on Taylor

Arsenal are also observing him

One of a number of Ajax academy graduates who has successfully broken into the Amsterdam club's first team in recent years, Taylor made his debut for de Godenzonen in December 2020 at the age of 18. Since establishing himself as a regular, the Alkmaar-born man has gone from strength to strength in the last couple of seasons, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the Eredivisie last campaign, and has been described as 'outstanding'.

Now the subject of interest from a plethora of top clubs throughout Europe, his time to step away from his boyhood club could be imminent. CaughtOffside report that Newcastle have been keeping tabs on his development and have been scouting him since the start of this season.

Ajax aren't keen on allowing their academy product to leave, but would be tempted to sanction Taylor's sale if a prospective buyer offered in the region of €35 million.

Given Newcastle's purported financial restrictions due to stringent Profit and Sustainability Rules, this fee could ultimately prove too excessive. However, with Manchester City reportedly 'positioning themselves' to make a £100 million bid for Guimaraes last summer, and this deal still potentially on the cards, the Toon could have a significant budget to play with next summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal hold an interest in Taylor, and could launch an attempt to sign him if both Thomas Partey and Jorginho depart when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Taylor's Eredivisie Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 34 Goals 5 Assists 5 Pass Accuracy 80.8% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.05 Key Passes Per 90 1.31 Tackles Per 90 1.41 Interceptions Per 90 0.85

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 14/11/2024