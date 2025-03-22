Newcastle are reportedly interested in a deal for Brentford ace Nathan Collins to bolster their defence this summer, according to NUFC Blog.

The Magpies will be in high spirits after a memorable day out at Wembley last weekend, when they beat Liverpool to the EFL Cup, ending a 70-year trophy drought. They still have plenty to play for this term, and are currently in 6th place in the Premier League, just two points away from a guaranteed place in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe and his entourage could have some room to maneuver around PSR this summer, having parted ways with both Lloyd Kelly and Miguel Almiron without a major incoming to replace them in the January transfer window.

Report: Newcastle Eyeing Move for Brentford Defender Collins

The 23-year-old has impressed this campaign