Newcastle are reportedly in the race for highly-touted forward, Igor Jesus, who is currently plying his trade for Botafogo in the Brazilian Serie A, reveals TBR Football.

A deal for the Brazil international is far from straightforward, however, as a number of Premier League clubs are set to rival the Magpies for Jesus' signature, including Fulham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest. A couple of sides in the upper echelons of the division have also lodged their interest in the player, including Arsenal and Chelsea - there is evidently no shortage of admirers, and Newcastle may have to move swiftly if they are serious about their pursuit.

Newcastle Among Clubs Interested in Igor Jesus

The Brazilian has starred on international duty

Previously featuring for Dubai-based outfit, Shabab Al-Ahli, Jesus made the switch back to his home country to play for Botafogo in 2024. In 17 appearances for the outfit, he has netted on five occasions, and his performances subsequently earned him his first call-up to the Brazil senior national team in October. He now has three caps to his name, with a further two goal contributions, most recently starting as a striker alongside the likes of Vinicius Junior and Raphinha in his nation's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela.

Igor Jesus' 2024/25 Serie A statistics Games 17 Goals 5 Assists 1 Shots per 90 3.50 Aerial duels won per 90 2.68

In fact, Jesus, who has previously been described as "perfect", has likened his play-style to some of the aforementioned players, and he likely has his eyes set on the opportunity to play a more regular role in the Brazil national team. Speaking to FIFA, he said:

"The national team has a very pacey attack. When you look at players like Vinicius, Rodrygo and Martinelli, I think my game is quite similar to theirs."

In the report from TBR Football, Newcastle are thought to have "made checks" and stepped up their interest in the player, and they could certainly benefit from a reinforcement in the attacking department, amid their over-reliance on Aleksandr Isak. The club's second striker option, Callum Wilson, has often been weighed down by fitness concerns, and he has been nursing a back injury since July. The arrival of a player like Jesus could improve the depth in this key position, and simultaneously raise the talent level of the entire squad, but the northern outfit will need to fend off interest from rival top-flight clubs to progress in this deal.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 17/11/2024