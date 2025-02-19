Newcastle United are among a host of Premier League and European clubs eyeing a summer move for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, according to iNews journalist Mark Douglas.

The Magpies, along with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, are reportedly monitoring the 19-year-old’s availability ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Huijsen is available for £50m this summer due to a release clause in his contract, and a move for him would appeal to Newcastle and Eddie Howe, who has long-standing connections with Bournemouth.

Newcastle were keen to sign a new centre-back last summer but saw as many as four bids rejected for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who was targeted by Tottenham in January.

Newcastle Tracking Dean Huijsen

Ahead of the summer transfer window

According to Douglas, Newcastle’s ‘healthier’ PSR position in 2025 puts them in a strong position to compete for Huijsen, despite two relatively quiet transfer windows at St James’ Park.

Their director of football, Paul Mitchell, is reportedly eager to secure some of Europe’s top young talents this summer, having overseen the departures of promising youngsters Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson last year.

Huijsen, described as ‘phenomenal’ by Jacek Kulig, has been outstanding for Bournemouth this season, helping them maintain one of the Premier League’s most solid defensive records.

The Cherries have conceded just 29 goals in 25 games – only Liverpool and Arsenal have let in fewer so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Huijsen has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals in the Premier League.

His centre-back partnership with Ilia Zabarnyi has received widespread praise, with former defender Joe Partington hailing the duo for ‘taking Bournemouth to a completely different level’.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth last summer after spending three years in Italy, where he came through Juventus’ academy and was loaned to Roma last season.

Dean Huijsen's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 19 Goals 2 Pass accuracy % 83.5 Tackles per 90 1.55 Clearances per 90 6.00 Minutes played 1,334

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Update on Liverpool and Alexander Isak As it stands, there has been no contacts between Liverpool and Newcastle United over Alexander Isak, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-02-25.