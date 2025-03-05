Newcastle United are among a host of European clubs keeping tabs on Real Sociedad full-back Jon Aramburu ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The Magpies, along with Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, are reportedly monitoring the 22-year-old Venezuelan defender, who is being considered as a replacement for Kieran Trippier.

The England international is expected to depart St James’ Park after the season, having struggled for regular minutes under Eddie Howe in 2024/25.

Trippier was linked with a departure in January but reportedly chose to stay, partly due to the opportunity to lift his first trophy with the club, as Newcastle will face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final next week.

Magpies Tracking Jon Aramburu

Among European clubs keen on the 22-year-old

According to Fichajes, Newcastle view Aramburu as a key reinforcement for Howe’s backline and a competitor for Tino Livramento, who has been a first-choice right-back this season.

The Venezuelan defender is under contract at Real Sociedad until June 2029, and his departure this summer could be costly for any interested club, as his release clause is set at €60m (£50m).

Aramburu, praised as 'phenomenal', joined Real Sociedad in the summer of 2023 and spent a season with their B team before emerging as a first-team regular.

The 22-year-old has made 21 starts in La Liga this season and seven in the Europa League, where he is set to face Manchester United in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aramburu has won 12 caps for Venezuela to date and registered three assists in the Copa America last year.

Newcastle are anticipating a squad reshuffle this summer, with as many as six first-team contracts expiring, including Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles.

The Magpies could also welcome reinforcements between the posts, with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford still high on their shortlist.

Jon Aramburu's Real Sociedad Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 23 Goals 0 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,768

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-03-25.