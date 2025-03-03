The signature of Marseille winger Luis Henrique is one that Newcastle United will go to battle for in the coming summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Newcastle stuttered somewhat at the beginning of the current campaign, but rediscovered their form swiftly enough to create and maintain a push for European football. The Magpies sit sixth in the Premier League table at the time of writing, well within the hunt for a place in the top four and a return to Champions League football.

Eddie Howe’s men have also reached the final of the Carabao Cup for the second time in just three seasons, with the club desperate to bring an end to the trophy drought that has plagued them for almost 60 years.

Given the time of year, there is an understandable eye already on the upcoming summer transfer window, where Newcastle should be able to do more than they were able to in the past January. It would appear that they already have a target lined up.

Newcastle Keen On Henrique

Other Premier League sides are interested

Still just 23 years of age, Luis Henrique is now in his fifth year as a Marseille player, having joined the club in 2020 from Botafogo in his native Brazil. The winger has steadily become a consistent first-team player for the club now managed by Roberto de Zerbi, having spent 18 months between 2022 and 2023 back on loan in the Brazilian Serie A.

Luis Henrique 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Ligue 1 24 7 4 1,923' Coupe de France 2 2 2 180'

The form and potential of Henrique, who has been called "sensational" by The Guardian, has understandably generated interest from potential suitors, with Newcastle being just that. Though Jacob Murphy has enjoyed yet another solid season, it is evident that the Magpies need depth out wide, particularly on the right side, to offer further support to the likes of Murphy and Harvey Barnes.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle would face domestic competition for the Brazilian’s signature from Everton and Nottingham Forest, with the latter also in the hunt for Champions League football. Henrique would represent a smart bit of business from the Magpies, but it would also be a statement were they able to sign him in the face of interest elsewhere.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 03/03/2025)