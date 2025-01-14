Newcastle United are among a host of European clubs targeting a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Marco Asensio in January, according to Fichajes.

The Magpies, alongside Juventus, Aston Villa and Real Sociedad, have been named as potential suitors for the ex-Real Madrid winger, who has struggled for regular minutes at PSG this season.

According to Fichajes, Asensio’s future at Parc des Princes could take a twist in the remaining weeks of January, with multiple European and English clubs now looking to offer him a way out of PSG.

The Spanish international has entered the final 18 months of his contract in France, and all signs now point to his exit, with reports in France claiming Asensio is no longer seen as part of PSG’s long-term plans under manager Luis Enrique.

Newcastle Eyeing Marco Asensio

Among four clubs showing interest

According to Fichajes, the January transfer window could be crucial for Asensio’s future at PSG, after he spent the last two months on the bench at Parc des Princes.

The 28-year-old has made just 15 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions in all competitions this term, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Asensio last started a game for PSG on November 22 in their 3-0 win over Toulouse and has been left on the bench for their last three league fixtures.

It remains to be seen whether the Spanish international will be shipped off in January alongside his out-of-favour PSG teammates Randal Kolo Muani and Milan Skriniar, who are both expected to leave in the coming weeks.

If he were to join Newcastle, Asensio would likely become one of the best-paid players in the Premier League, considering he pockets around £290,000 per week at PSG.

Newcastle have yet to make any moves in the January transfer window but are thought to be targeting a new right-sided forward to replace Miguel Almiron, now a target for MLS side Charlotte FC.

Marco Asensio's PSG Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 11 Goals 2 Assists 4 Expected goals 5.5 Expected assisted goals 2.7 Minutes played 610

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 15, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 15th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-01-25.