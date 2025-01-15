Newcastle United are among a host of clubs showing interest in Manchester City attacker James McAtee, according to CaughtOffside.

The Magpies, alongside Premier League rivals Fulham and Bundesliga sides Mainz, Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, are reportedly targeting a move for the 22-year-old in January.

While Germany remains the most likely destination for McAtee during the winter window, English sides are also thought to be pushing for his arrival this month.

According to CaughtOffside, both Newcastle and Fulham are prepared to sign McAtee permanently now, while Bundesliga clubs are interested in a loan deal with an option to buy.

James McAtee Eyed by Newcastle

Bundesliga clubs also keen

According to CaughtOffside, McAtee sees his future away from Manchester City after struggling for regular minutes under Pep Guardiola this season.

The ‘special’ 22-year-old has made just 12 appearances in all competitions this term, including four starts, and has scored four goals.

McAtee most recently netted a hat-trick in Man City’s FA Cup third-round 8-0 win over Salford, his first for the reigning Premier League champions.

Man City are thought to be seeking up to £25million for McAtee in January. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle would be willing to spend that amount, given their concerns over PSR regulations.

Eddie Howe’s side have yet to make any new signings in January but are reportedly eyeing a new right-sided forward to replace Miguel Almiron, who has attracted interest from MLS.

A recent report from The Telegraph claims the Paraguayan forward is now ‘edging closer’ to an exit from St James’ Park, with multiple clubs contacting Newcastle over his availability.

Newcastle are reportedly seeking £12million to let the 30-year-old Paraguayan depart in January, despite his £60million release clause.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

James McAtee's Man City Stats (2024/25) Games 14 Goals 4 Assists 0 Minutes played 460

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Updates on Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd Fabrizio Romano shares big transfer updates on Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal in his latest newsletter.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-01-25.