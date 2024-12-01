Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race for Sporting talent, Geovany Quenda, but are expected to face stiff competition against the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, reveals Caught Offside.

Having shifted from winger to wing-back under former manager, Ruben Amorim, Quenda has impressed this term, consequently catching the attention of several top European clubs. A January switch away from Portugal is unlikely, however, as the player turns 18 in April 2025, and as such, any transfer will have to wait until next summer.

Newcastle Among Clubs Eyeing Swoop for Quenda

The 17-year-old has caught the eye of many European giants

Per the report from Caught Offside, it is believed that Manchester United and Chelsea are among the front-runners in the race to land Quenda. The former are also reportedly preparing a bid in the region of £60 million, with new boss Amorim keen to reunite with the wonderkid at Old Trafford. Alongside the two aforementioned clubs, the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Juventus, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all also monitoring the Portuguese youngster's situation. As such, the Magpies will have some tough competition to beat in their pursuit of the "special" player.

Geovany Quenda's 2024/25 Liga Portugal statistics Appearances 12 Goals 1 Shots per 90 1.91 Key passes per 90 2.13 Shot-creating actions per 90 4.38 Successful take-ons per 90 1.57

Should Quenda opt for a move to Tyneside, he would join a talented attacking outfit featuring the likes of Aleksander Isak and Anthony Gordon, and the player has previously been described as having "everything you want" in a winger. Additionally, given his age and immense potential, such a statement signing could future-proof the forwards department as well.

However, the Newcastle owners may need to seriously exhibit their financial capabilities if they are to open negotiations, as Sporting are likely to demand a significant fee for their prized talent. With a reported release clause in the region of £83 million, and a contract running up until 2027, the Portuguese outfit are under no pressure to sell, which could complicate negotiations for the Magpies.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 01/12/2024