Newcastle United are among a plethora of English clubs who are interested in signing former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in the summer.

The Magpies, along with West Ham United, Everton, Fulham and Nottingham Forest, have set their sights on the former £34 million man, according to TBR Football. Currently plying his trade in Serie A on loan at AC Milan from Roma, the former Chelsea academy star has scored eight goals from a total of 33 appearances in all competitions this season, but only 13 of those have been starts.

With the London-born striker falling down the pecking order behind the likes of Joao Félix and Santiago Gimenez, it's difficult to see the Rossoneri making a permanent offer for the 6 ft 4 Englishman in the summer, which will be music to a host of Premier League clubs that are tracking him, even reportedly including Leeds United if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

Tammy Abraham to Return to England?

Newcastle United Interested in Former Chelsea Forward

It does feel a long time ago now since Abraham was firing in goals from everywhere for Chelsea in that 2019/20 campaign, when he tallied 15 goals and three assists in 34 league matches. Since then, the 27-year-old has matured into a solid number nine in Italy, coming up against typical Italian solid box-defenders. Unfortunately, after two decent seasons for Roma, after making his big money move in the summer of 2021, he would suffer a horrible ACL injury in the 23/24 campaign, effectively putting him out for the entire term.

While he has managed to make a great recovery and has shown his class on his loan spell at Milan, it's tough to see a future for Abraham at either Milan or his parent club Roma, with both already having a first and second choice striker.

Nevertheless, he could certainly be a main man for a club in the Premier League who are chasing European football. But, with the links to Newcastle, you'd expect him to serve as the back-up for Alexander Isak. Unless, of course, the Magpies were to sell the Swedish international in the summer.

All stats taken from Transfermarkt - correct as of 20/02/25.