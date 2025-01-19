Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Galatasaray forward, Baris Alper Yilmaz, before the January transfer window slams shut, as revealed by TBR Football.

The Magpies appear to be in the market for attacking reinforcements following recent speculation about Miguel Almiron's future. The Paraguayan has garnered interest from clubs in the MLS, and a return to the American league is looking increasingly likely. It paves the way for potential changes in Eddie Howe's squad this month, with Yilmaz a target in that regard, though Nottingham Forest are also said to have expressed interest in the Turk as well.

Newcastle Eyeing Transfer for Galatasaray Ace Yilmaz

The club could make a move if Almiron departs

As per TBR Football, Newcastle's interest in Baris Alper Yilmaz is real, and the 24-year-old could be an option to consider in the event that Almiron heads to the club's egress.

The Magpies are currently in contact with a number of clubs over in America, including Charlotte FC and Atlanta FC, as revealed exclusively by GIVEMESPORT. After almost six years at the club, it seems Almiron's Newcastle chapter could be coming to a close, and Howe is understandably keen to replace the 30-year-old's role in the squad.

Baris Alper Yilmaz's 2024/25 Super Lig statistics Appearances 19 Minutes Played 1,531 Goals 10 Assists 1 Shots per 90 2.88 Crosses per 90 3.18

Meanwhile, Yilmaz, previously described as "tremendous", has enjoyed a strong season with Galatasaray thus far, having amassed 11 goals in 28 outings across all competitions. It is a career-best for him in terms of goals, and as per TBR Football's chief correspondent, Graeme Bailey, he could "seal a move to the Premier League before the end of the month".

Newcastle aren't the only Premier League outfit in the running, however - Nottingham Forest are also firmly in the race, with Nuno Espirito Santo looking to strengthen his options amid his side's surprise possibility of Champions League qualification.

Yilmaz attracted widespread interest from the English top-flight last summer too, with the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa and Liverpool all thought to be working on proposals to Galatasaray, following the player's impressive Euro 2024 campaign. Ultimately, he ended up staying with the Turkish outfit for another year, but each of those clubs could still be open to reigniting their interest as well.

The player's employers were holding out for bids in the region of £25 million at that time, though the valuation may have risen for this current window, given Yilmaz' recent performances.

