Newcastle have reportedly registered an interest in a £16 million deal for Besiktas forward, Semih Kilicsoy, as per Skorer.

The Magpies are keen to add depth to their attacking options this month, particularly with the future of Miguel Almiron currently under uncertainty. The Paraguayan is reportedly close to a move back to the MLS, with Atlanta United having agreed a transfer fee.

Currently 5th in the Premier League table, level on points with 4th placed Manchester City, the prospects of Champions League qualification for Eddie Howe's men is very much alive, and ensuring the squad is complete enough to pull this over the line will be paramount this January.

Newcastle Eyeing Move for Besiktas Star Kilicsoy

The Turk has scored just once in the league this season

According to the report from Skorer, Newcastle are willing to pay up to €19 million (£16 million) for the attacker, but they are expected to face competition from Aston Villa in their pursuit.

A Besiktas youth academy graduate, Kilicsoy, described as 'truly fantastic' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, climbed up the ranks into the first-team, where he has now amassed 68 senior appearances. His last term was his most prolific, as he netted on 12 occasions in 35 outings across all competitions. However, his output has declined this season, and he has managed to hit the back of the net just twice in 29 appearances.

Semih Kilicsoy's 2024/25 Süper Lig statistics Appearances 18 Minutes Played 959 Goals 1 Assists 2 Shots per 90 1.97 Shots on Target per 90 0.66

Nonetheless, at 19 years of age, Kilicsoy has plenty of time to develop, and a number of Premier League outfits have previously held an interest in the Turk. Last summer, both Tottenham and Aston Villa were targeting a move for the highly-touted youngster.

Newcastle could be considered front-runners for the moment, however, and an additional striker could provide improved cover behind the in-form Aleksander Isak, amid the injury to Callum Wilson.

Meanwhile, Almiron may not be the only Magpies player to depart this month, as defender, Lloyd Kelly, is attracting late interest from Juventus. The Turin-based outfit have turned their attention to the Englishman, after realising a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo may well be unlikely.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 26/01/2025