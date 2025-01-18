Newcastle United are reportedly one of several Premier League clubs showing an interest in Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz, according to Turkish outlet Hurriyet (via Sport Witness).

Yilmaz is one of Turkish football's in-form attackers, and he's bagged an impressive 10 goals and one assist in 19 games in the Super Lig this season. He is as versatile as they come, playing on both wings, up top in attack and even at right-back and left-back. His favoured position is on the left wing, where he uses his potent right foot to do damage.

The 24-year-old also caught the eye while representing Turkiye at Euro 2024 in Germany last summer. He appeared in all five of their games, and while he wasn't on the scoresheet, his relentless pressing and work ethic earned him praise. The attacker particularly blew away Liverpool and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk, and he even received reported interest from the Reds off the back of his exploits during the European Championships.

Yilmaz has been with Galatasaray since the summer of 2021. He has over two years left on his contract at RAMS Park, but a Premier League move could be on the horizon.

Baris Alper Yilmaz Stats (Turkish Super Lig 2024-25) Appearances 19 Goals 10 Expected Goals (xG) 5.37 Shots Per Game 2.6 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 4 Successful Dribbles 1.8 (47%) Ground Duels Won 4.5 (45%)

Newcastle Eyeing Yilmaz But Face Heavy Competition

The Magpies Could Replace MLS-Bound Miguel Almiron

Newcastle were reportedly among the clubs that sent scouts to watch Yilmaz in action during the Euros last summer. Eddie Howe has an attack that is thriving this season, but could be on the lookout for more options amid Miguel Almiron's anticipated departure. GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that MLS club Atlanta United are in talks over a deal for the Paraguayan attacker.

Howe appears to be desiring a new forward signing to strengthen his attack amid a top-four challenge. Yilmaz could be eyed for the right-wing berth, which is the weakest of the club's frontline. Alexander Isak is thriving as the Tyneside giants' centre-forward while Anthony Gordon has been excellent off the left.

Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham United are also battling it out for 'the 'very special' Yilmaz. Serie A club Lazio are believed to have made a €20 million (£16.9 million) offer which fell on deaf ears. A €30 million (£25 million) fee is viewed as a realistic price, although the Turkish heavyweights want to keep him until the summer.

