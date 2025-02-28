Newcastle United are among several Premier League clubs eyeing a summer move for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to reports in Italy.

The Magpies, alongside Manchester City, are reportedly ‘ready to evaluate’ a move for the former Aston Villa midfielder, who is ‘almost certain’ to leave the Bianconeri in the next transfer window.

Luiz was linked with a Premier League return in January after struggling for regular minutes in Italy but stayed put, while fellow Juventus midfielders Nicolo Fagioli and Arthur Melo departed.

The 26-year-old has made only three Serie A starts under Thiago Motta this term and three in the Champions League.

Magpies Keen on Douglas Luiz

He is expected to leave Juventus

According to TVPlay, Luiz is among three Juventus players expected to leave this summer, alongside Teun Koopmeiners and Andrea Cambiaso, a target for Man City.

The Bianconeri reportedly value Luiz at €30m (£25m) and are willing to take a financial hit on the Brazilian, who joined for £42m last summer.

Luiz, who earns £150,000 per week, spent five seasons at Aston Villa before departing in 2024 and established himself as a ‘world-class’ midfielder under Unai Emery’s watch.

The 26-year-old played a key role in Villa securing their first-ever Champions League qualification in 2023/24 and made 204 appearances in total, scoring 22 goals and providing 24 assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luiz has made 21 appearances for Juventus across all competitions this season.

Aston Villa are preparing for a busy summer transfer window under Emery and are believed to be targeting midfield reinforcements.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Villans are one of three Premier League clubs closely monitoring Crystal Palace starlet Adam Wharton but face an uphill battle for the 20-year-old.

Wharton will have four years remaining on his £35,000-per-week contract when the transfer window reopens, meaning Palace will be in a strong negotiating position.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-02-25.