Newcastle United have been handed a blow in their potential pursuit of Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman, according to German journalist Christian Falk. The Magpies are expected to bolster Eddie Howe's attack in the January transfer window, and a new winger is one of their priorities.

Falk reports in his Daily Briefing that Newcastle have held a long-standing interest in Coman, who has endured a frustrating season amid injury issues. The Frenchman could be viewed as a potential replacement for Miguel Almiron, who is linked with a move to MLS side Charlotte FC.

Coman, 28, has been in and out of Vincent Kompany's team this season but does have a fine reputation in European football. He netted Bayern's winner in the 2020 Champions League final, one of 20 major trophies he's won at the Allianz Arena. He is a highly valued player in Munich, with the club's legendary former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn deeming him 'world-class'.

The former Juventus winger has just over two years left on his contract with the Bavarians. His pace and direct approach on the wing could be a good fit for Premier League football.

Bayern decide Newcastle target Coman isn't for sale

The Bundesliga giants don't want to sell cheaply

Newcastle will have trouble signing Coman in January as Falk claims Bayern aren't willing to sell the 58-cap France international in the winter. They feel his recent fitness problems will lower his value at present, with the Magpies monitoring his situation.

Bayern's boss, Kompany, also wants to keep Coman to help his side battle on all fronts this season, and he's expected to stay put until the summer. Despite a disappointing campaign, this is also the player's desire, although a summer exit could be a possibility.

Kingsley Coman Statistics 24-25 Appearances Goals Assists Ground Duels Won Successful Dribbles Big Chances Created 13 3 2 2.5 (55%) 1.5 (54%) 2

If Newcastle aren't prepared to wait until the summer, they do have alternatives to Coman. Brentford's in-form attacker Bryan Mbuemo is a 'dream' option amid his stunning season at the Gtech. The Cameroonian forward netted in a 4-2 win against Howe's side earlier this month.

Johan Bakayoko of PSV Eindhoven is another winger on the Magpies' radar, with talk of a potential £25 million move to St James' Park for the Belgian. He's been in fine form in the Eredivisie with five goals in 14 games.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 21/12/2024.