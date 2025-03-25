Newcastle United have joined the transfer battle for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, who is expected to leave Molineux this summer, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The Magpies are keen to add quality to Eddie Howe’s frontline this summer and have reportedly earmarked Cunha as an option, having been impressed with his Premier League displays in 2024/25.

They are now believed to be evaluating the possibility of a move for the 25-year-old, who has no shortage of suitors ahead of the transfer window, with Tottenham and Arsenal also showing interest.

Cunha penned a new long-term contract with Wolves in January but reportedly has a release clause written into it, amounting to £62.5m.

Newcastle Targeting Matheus Cunha

Ahead of a busy summer at St James’ Park

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are gearing up for a summer of spending after two relatively quiet transfer windows at St James’ Park.

The Magpies were dealing with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability issues over the past year and were even forced to sell players last summer to comply with regulations and avoid punishment.

However, after ending their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy by winning the Carabao Cup earlier this month, they are believed to be drawing up ‘grand plans’ for the upcoming market, with several first-team reinforcements on the agenda.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cunha has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 29 appearances this season.

Cunha would definitely be seen as a major coup for the Tyneside outfit and may arrive as a replacement for Alexander Isak, who has been linked with a move away.

The Brazilian striker, praised as ‘world-class’, is playing his career-best football at Molineux this season and has already surpassed his last season’s Premier League goal tally with nine games to play.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 26 Goals 13 Assists 4 Expected goals 6.7 Minutes played 2,143

