Newcastle are among a plethora of clubs chasing a deal for Liverpool shot-stopper Caomhin Kelleher, who could be open to departing from Merseyside in search of consistent game time, as per TBR Football.

Liverpool are set to welcome Georgian international Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer, after completing a deal to sign him in 2024. The 24-year-old is expected to be Alisson's long-term successor at Anfield, which spells uncertainty for Kelleher's future.

Newcastle Pursuing Kelleher Transfer this Summer

The Magpies are looking to replenish their goalkeeping options

According to Graeme Bailey, via TBR Football, Newcastle could be in the market for a new number one in 2025 and Liverpool's Kelleher is of interest. Alongside the Tyneside outfit, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Celtic are also interested in landing the Irishman this summer.

Eddie Howe currently has Martin Dubravka and Nick Pope, 36 and 32 respectively, among his options between the sticks, and planning for the long-term in this position will be a priority for the club. As such, Kelleher's experience and quality could make him an ideal fit for the Englishman's squad.

Caoimhín Kelleher's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 8 Minutes Played 720 Goals conceded 9 Saves per 90 2.63 Clean sheets (%) 37.5

The 26-year-old has made just eight league appearances this term, and he has previously proclaimed his frustration at a lack of consistent first-team football.

"I made it clear in the last few years that I want to go somewhere and be a number one. "The club has made that decision to get a goalkeeper [Mamardashvili] which makes it look like they’ve made a decision to go in another direction. "My ambition is clear. I’m good enough and I want to go and play week in, week out."

With 20 caps for the Ireland national team, the Liverpool youth graduate, previously dubbed "world-class", is an enticing option for teams looking to bolster in his position. Newcastle's biggest competitor in the race to acquire Kelleher may well be Chelsea, who are growing increasingly exasperated with the error-prone Robert Sanchez.

