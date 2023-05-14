Newcastle United are interested in landing midfield starlet Khéphren Thuram this summer, journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Thuram is subject to interest from a number of the continent's biggest teams, but Galetti expects Newcastle to be in the mix for his signature.

Newcastle United transfer news - Khéphren Thuram

According to The Athletic, Newcastle are interested in bringing Thuram to St. James' Park when the summer transfer window opens.

It's claimed the Frenchman has caught the eye of the Newcastle recruitment staff, with Steve Nickson particularly impressed by his talents.

Nickson, who is currently Newcastle's head of recruitment, is said to have earmarked Thuram's name as a potential summer arrival.

Of course, the Magpies' transfer business is likely to hinge on what European competition they're playing in, with Newcastle still in the hunt for a top-four position.

Should they end a two-decade-long hiatus from Champions League, it's likely to unlock a new level of talent available for them on the market.

His signature won't come easy for the North-East based outfit, with Paris Saint-Germain just one of the sides also courting the dynamic midfielder (Telefoot via Getfootballnewsfrance).

But on the brink of landing a historic Champions League qualification spot, there are suggestions Newcastle could waltz their way to the front of the queue.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Thuram joining Newcastle?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti admitted Newcastle were keen on Thuram and could make a move in the coming weeks.

On the 22-year-old, Galetti said: "Khéphren Thuram is a midfielder who has enjoyed very good performances with Nice this season and is attracting the attention of many clubs, including Chelsea, PSG, and at the moment above all Newcastle.

"To beat the fierce competition the Magpies want to speed things up, especially relating to the high possibility of qualification for the next Champions League where they want to arrive with a very competitive squad.”

What would Thuram offer Eddie Howe's side?

One of Europe's most promising midfielders, it's easy to see why Newcastle are so keen on the £52 million-rated Thuram.

According to FBref, he ranks inside the top 10 per cent of players in his position for successful carries and take-ons each match, indicating his supreme ability with the ball.

As such, it's no surprise that Thuram ranks among the highest-rated Nice players this season, having racked up an average rating of 6.92 across his Ligue 1 outings (WhoScored).

Featuring 46 times across all competitions for the French side, Thuram has established himself as a key operator for Nice, with Howe and Co. no doubt keen to see him do the same at Newcastle.