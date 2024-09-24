Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Burnley winger Luca Koleosho, who is also a target for Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest, according to HITC Sport.

Koleosho showed glimpses of quality in the Premier League for the Clarets last season, before being ruled out for several months with a knee injury. However, he has started the Championship season in sparkling fashion, netting twice already for Scott Parker's team.

This impressive early season form has prompted interest from a number of top flight clubs, including Newcastle, who are eager to bolster their forward-line in January. The Magpies were on the market for a right-sided attacker in the summer to replace Miguel Almiron, although they were ultimately unable to attain such a player, and have now identified Koleosho as a possible option to fill this role.

Newcastle Monitoring Koleosho

The winger is the subject of a lot of interest

Born in the United States, Koleosho moved from across the pond to Spain at a young age, and eventually joined the Espanyol academy at the age of 16. Making six appearances for the La Liga side's first team, Vincent Kompany opted to bring the talented youngster to the north-west of England last summer, swapping Barcelona for Burnley in a £2.6 million deal.

A promising start to life in the Premier League was cut short after a severe knee injury sustained in December of last year saw the Italy under-21 international ruled out of action for the rest of the campaign. The 20-year-old has hit the ground running upon his return, scoring twice in Burnley's opening five games this season.

Described as 'deadly' and as 'the best winger in the Championship' by football analyst Ben Mattinson, Koleosho looks set to become the subject of a protracted transfer saga. With several Premier League clubs said to be monitoring the wide man's progress, HITC Sport claim that Newcastle are huge admirers of the player.

Despite Harvey Barnes starting the new season well and Anthony Gordon flourishing last campaign, neither are natural right-sided players, and it's well documented that Eddie Howe is keen on a player of this ilk to strengthen his attacking cohort. The Magpies lost their first game of the season this weekend in a 3-1 defeat away to Fulham, and evidently lacked offensive threat in the final third, so the addition of a direct, dribble-heavy winger could bring another dimension to Howe's forward-line.

The club's hierarchy believe Koleosho could be the man with these characteristics to fill this void.

Koleosho's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.13 Key Passes Per 90 1.02 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 3.06

Newcastle Calm About Gordon's Future

The winger was linked with Liverpool in the summer

The potential addition of Koleosho may be necessitated by the possible departure of Gordon. While Newcastle reportedly remain calm over the future of the 23-year-old, he certainly hasn't started the season in a positive manner, and it's plausible that the summer's extensive links to Liverpool have unsettled the England international.

It's understood that Howe held several talks with Gordon to ensure that he remained settled in the north-east, although given he potentially had the opportunity to join his boyhood club, a certain level of discontent seems reasonable. The former Everton man has netted once and provided no assists so far this season for the Toon.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 23/09/2024