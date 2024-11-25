Newcastle United will host West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday evening as Julen Lopetegi continues to feel the pressure after a disappointing start to the season.

The Magpies have managed to pick up some impressive results in recent weeks, beating Chelsea, Arsenal, and Nottingham Forest in consecutive games. Eddie Howe's side endured an inconsistent opening few weeks, but the English manager has started to turn things around at St James' Park.

West Ham have won just once in their last four games, and the pressure appears to be mounting on Lopetegui. Newcastle could climb up to ninth with a victory on Monday evening, while the Hammers will need a big win to climb above 13th-placed Bournemouth on goal difference.

Newcastle Team News

Dan Burn suspended

After picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Nottingham Forest last time out, Dan Burn will miss the game against West Ham due to suspension. With a host of injuries at the back, Howe is going to be down to the bare bones in defence.

Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, and Emil Krafth are all ruled out, while Kieran Trippier is also a doubt. Further forward, Callum Wilson is pushing to return from injury for the game against the Hammers, but there's no guarantee the English striker will make it.

Newcastle Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Jamaal Lascelles Knee 01/02/2025 Emil Krafth Shoulder 04/01/2025 Sven Botman Knee 01/01/2025 Dan Burn Suspended 30/11/2024 Callum Wilson Back 25/11/2024 Kieran Trippier Thigh 25/11/2024

Speaking to the media ahead of the West Ham clash, Howe has provided an update on his squad's fitness.

"He’s doing well. We anticipate he’s going to train with the group today [Friday]. Whether he’s quite there for West Ham, let’s see. But he has to get through the next few days in training first. He’s [Trippier] slightly closer than Callum. He trained well yesterday and felt good – no ill effects, looked sharp. That was his first day of training so again, we’re in a similar position in that right at the end of the rehab you’ve got to navigate the last few days well. Emil has had an operation. We anticipate he’s going to be out for six to eight weeks."

Newcastle Predicted XI

Lloyd Kelly to replace Dan Burn

Newcastle Predicted Starting XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Kelly, Hall; Willock, Guimaraes, Tonali; Joelinton, Isak, Gordon.

Newcastle Predicted Substitutes: Dubravka (GK), Trippier (DEF), Targett (DEF), Miley (MID), Longstaff (MID), Almiron (MID), Murphy (MID), Osula (FWD), Barnes (FWD).

After coming off the bench to provide an assist, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Sandro Tonali come back into the starting XI, replacing Sean Longstaff. Lloyd Kelly is likely to come in for the suspended Burn, in what could be an otherwise unchanged side for the Magpies.

With Trippier being ahead of Wilson in his return to fitness, the experienced defender could be named among the substitutes, but it might be slightly too early for Wilson.

West Ham Team News

Fullkrug remains out

Niclas Fullkrug has endured a tricky start to life in the Premier League, struggling with injuries since his move to the Hammers in the summer transfer window. Once again, the German international remains on the treatment table and will be unavailable for this one.

Edson Alvarez will return after suspension, but Mohammed Kudus serves the penultimate game of his extended five-match ban.

West Ham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Niclas Fullkrug Calf 03/12/2024 Mohammed Kudus Suspended 03/12/2024 Alphonso Areola Unknown 25/11/2024

Speaking to the media ahead of the trip to Newcastle, Lopetegui has provided a team news update, confirming Fullkrug remains out.

“Niclas [Füllkrug] is improving, but he’s still out and is not ready for Newcastle. We have a little problem with two players, but we have to check tomorrow, and I hope they’re going to be ready for the next challenge on Monday. I hope they’re going to be better tomorrow as they are little things, so we hope we can overcome this problem. We’re very happy with Alphonse [Areola]. He’s working well, but let’s see what’s going to happen."

West Ham Predicted XI

Rodriguez axed as Alvarez returns

Guido Rodriguez, who earns £75k-a-week at the London Stadium, has endured a difficult time of things in recent weeks and was substituted in the second half against Everton last time out. Alvarez was missing through suspension, but we could see him return to the starting XI as Lopetegui attempts to find the right formula in the middle of the park. The Spanish manager will be hoping the return of Alvarez will be the boost they need, but he's so far struggled to find the right answer in midfield.