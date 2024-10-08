Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe must give more opportunities to summer signing William Osula after their disappointing display in front of goal against Everton.

The Magpies were dominant at Goodison Park, but they were unable to find a breakthrough as Sean Dyche's side held them to a 0-0 draw. Anthony Gordon had an opportunity to score from the spot after James Tarkowski fouled Sandro Tonali in the penalty box, while the English winger also blazed over after being put in behind.

Their lack of firepower in attack was evident, with Howe deploying Gordon as a centre-forward due to injuries in the striker position. Newcastle have failed to score from open play in their last two Premier League fixtures, so it could be time for Osula tot be introduced.

Osula Should Start While Isak and Wilson are Out

He's played just eight Premier League minutes

Against Everton in Newcastle's final fixture before the international break, both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson were unavailable due to injury. The duo missed the Manchester City game previously, with Gordon starting in a central role. The Magpies were dominant against the Toffees, producing 14 shots with only three of those being on target.

Everton 0-0 Newcastle Match Statistics Everton Statistic Newcastle 2 Shots on Target 10 6 Shots off Target 4 33 Possession (%) 67 0 Corners 10 12 Fouls 8 1 Yellow Cards 2

Gordon isn't a natural striker and has spent the majority of his career playing on the wing. Although the England international was a threat against both Man City and Everton, he failed to score from open play. The young star also drifted into wide areas and regularly looked to run in behind rather than look to receive the ball to feet, forcing Newcastle to play in a different way.

Osula, although inexperienced, is a natural centre-forward and has been patiently waiting for his opportunity to impress. The former Sheffield United man, who moved to St James' Park for a fee of around £15m in the summer, has played just eight Premier League minutes since the season began.

If Wilson and Isak are unable to return to action after the international break, Howe must take a risk and give Osula a chance from the start. Although maybe not as talented as Gordon, he's a natural player in that position.

Osula Can Offer Something Gordon Can't

Gordon was regularly running in behind

Naturally, as a pacey winger, Gordon was regularly running in behind the Everton defence, looking for a pass over the top. The England international also drifted out wide to cause problems on the left, while he also rotated with Harvey Barnes who moved into a central area. Osula will offer something different in attack, staying in the middle as he looks to hold the ball up and bring others into play.

Although Gordon did often drop in between the lines to get on the ball, it meant there wasn't a centre-forward getting into the box or holding the line. Howe shouldn't be considering dropping Gordon, but playing him in his natural position while bringing in a centre-forward could be what they need to click in attack when Wilson and Isak are unavailable.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 08/10/2024