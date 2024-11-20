Newcastle United stars Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier, and Callum Wilson are reportedly available for a January exit, but Eddie Howe is only willing to sanction departures if replacements can be secured, according to TBR Football.

The Magpies had an underwhelming summer transfer window as they struggled to make marquee signings due to Financial Fair Play concerns and were one of the quietest clubs in the Premier League.

Newcastle failed in their pursuit of top centre-back target Marc Guehi and struggled to find a right winger in a frustrating pre-season for Howe, who revealed the club would have spent more if it were not for FFP.

Ahead of the market reopening in January, departures could help them bring in extra funds for new signings, and it is said that the trio of Almiron, Trippier, and Wilson, who earn a combined £310,000 per week, have been made available to do just that.

According to TBR Football, the Paraguayan winger is ‘working hard’ on finding his next club, months after he was linked with a return to MLS as Charlotte FC showed interest.

The Paraguayan still has almost three years left on his contract – he is tied to St James’ Park until the summer of 2027 – but has struggled to play his part in Howe’s side early this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Almiron made five appearances in the Premier League this season and only one start, amassing a total of 103 minutes of action.

Almiron is said to have interest from both MLS and the Saudi Pro League, as well as his native South America, with River Plate, Boca Juniors, and Palmeiras amongst those keen, although his £60,000-a-week contract is an issue.

Wilson and Trippier could also move in January – the two England internationals have not long left on their deals and have also struggled at the start of the season.

Wilson, whose contract expires in June 2025, has yet to make an appearance this term due to a back injury, while Trippier, signed until June 2026, is also out with a hamstring issue after making three starts in the Premier League.

Miguel Almiron's Newcastle Stats (2024/25) Games 7 Starts 3 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 254

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-11-24.