Newcastle United could be prepared to sell Harvey Barnes in the upcoming transfer window, according to reports - with the winger reportedly being one of five players who could be on his way out of the club in January to fund moves for other players.

Barnes joined from Leicester City 18 months ago, and whilst he was a heralded signing at the time, he hasn't had a total run of games to prove his worth - meaning that he could be sold, whilst other stars could reportedly be sought-after instead, to improve the overall balance of their side.

Harvey Barnes 'Could Be Sold' in January Window

The Magpies winger has not had a consistent run of games on Tyneside

The report from the i states that Newcastle are intending to bring in players in the January window, though sporting director Paul Mitchell believes that the Premier League club must be smarter with their trading if they are to bring any star players to Tyneside.

Harvey Barnes' Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 4 2nd Assists 1 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 8th Shots Per Game 1.3 4th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =4th Match rating 6.63 9th

That being said, Barnes is listed as one of five players who the club could contemplate bids for as they aim to raise money for a marquee signing - alongside Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Martin Dubravka and Miguel Almiron.

The January window could prove problematic with the Magpies potentially struggling to find a buyer for their fringe players, given that they have only received 'lowball' offers for stars such as Almiron in the past - but Barnes has considerable Premier League prowess and could rake in a decent-sized transfer fee.

The report further states that Newcastle would have to pay in excess of £60million for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo after 'long-term' interest, but Newcastle will want to refresh their 'stale' squad and that could see Barnes depart. The club want a right-sided forward to compliment both Anthony Gordon on the opposite flank and Alexander Isak up front, which means that Semenyo - alongside Brentford man Bryan Mbeumo - could be targeted.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harvey Barnes has one cap for England, coming all the way back in 2020.

Barnes - who is on a reported £120,000-per-week - has only played a bit-part role at St. James' Park thanks to injuries and the form of Gordon, featuring in just 21 games last season. But with four goals in 12 league games from the left-wing for the Magpies in the current campaign, he's showing his worth to Eddie Howe and could be an unfortunate sale to bring in targets elsewhere.

