Newcastle United are showing interest in a summer move for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, according to Tuttosport.

The Magpies are reportedly willing to spend €40m (£33m) on the Belgian winger, who was linked with a move to St James’ Park last year.

PSR concerns prevented Newcastle from pursuing a deal for Bakayoko at the time, but their interest now appears to be gaining momentum ahead of the summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe’s side have endured a quiet January market, bringing in no new players to replace Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly, who left for Atlanta United and Juventus, respectively.

Magpies Eyeing Johan Bakayoko

For the summer transfer window

According to Tuttosport, Newcastle are now showing ‘greater interest’ in signing Bakayoko as they look to bring in a new right-sided forward for Howe.

The Magpies have been left short on the right flank following Almiron’s return to MLS, with Jacob Murphy now the only natural right-winger in the squad.

Bakayoko has been a key player for PSV this season, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bakayoko finished the 2023/24 campaign with 28 goal involvements in 48 appearances for PSV.

The 21-year-old also netted in PSV’s shock 3-2 win over Liverpool last month, handing Arne Slot’s side their first European defeat of the season.

Bakayoko, labelled 'lethal' by Breaking The Lines, could be available for a cut-price deal after the season, as he will have just 12 months remaining on his contract, which expires in June 2026.

Newcastle are also thought to have alternative right-wing targets, including Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, who is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

Johan Bakayoko's PSV Stats (2024/25 Eredivisie) Games 19 Goals 7 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.7 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,176

